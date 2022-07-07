Travis Barker Returns To Studio After His Battle with Life-Threatening Pancreatitis, See Pics

Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer who was diagnosed with severe Pancreatitis last Tuesday after experiencing agonizing pain in his right abdomen is now on his road to recovery. The Punk Rockstar was recently spotted returning to his studio for an impromptu rock session. This comes as a breath of fresh air for his fans as they were concerned due to his sudden hospitalization. His newlywed wife, Kourtney Kardashian was by his side when he was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Later, it was Kourtney who revealed Travis’s ailment and cleared the confusion.

The ace drummer has now gotten better and was snapped fist-bumping a friend while entering his studio. Prior to this, he was also seen spending time with his wife Kourtney and their two kids Penelope and Reign as the couple took a little trip to the beach. Kourtney shared moments of that trip on her Instagram. Though, one could not spot Barker, but his black converse on the car pedal was proof of their leisurely escapade.

Travis Barker also received a bouquet of white roses from the Kardashian sisters as a get-well-soon token. He shared the post of the beautiful flowers on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude toward Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

During the drummer’s health scare, Kourtney Kardashian was terrified. A source told ET! “Kourtney was extremely worried about Travis when he started feeling unwell. She has been by Travis’ side throughout everything and has been nonstop taking care of him and making sure he is ok.” The source also divulged about the reaction of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

“Her family was really scared as well, but everyone is glad that Travis is on the mend now and that he was able to get amazing care,” added the source.

Not quite long ago, Kourtney Kardashian called out the paparazzi for not respecting her privacy and for indulging in rumour-mongering while her newlywed husband was hospitalised. Through her social media handle, the Poosh founder clarified her stance and lashed out on photographers for selling her old pictures under the guise of new sightings.

“And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me “out and about” while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you.” said Kourtney via ET.

