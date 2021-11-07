Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: Spiked Drugs Behind Cases of Cardiac Arrest?

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has promised a “thorough review and investigation" of the tragedy at the Travis Scott-headlined Astroworld festival in the city, where eight people died and more than 300 were injured as crowds surged and stampeded during Scott’s set, reports ‘Variety’.

Eleven people suffered cardiac arrest at the show, Turner said, although causes of death, including the possibility of the use of spiked drugs, are under review. Those dead were between the ages of 14 and 26.

“We had more security over there than we had at the World Series games," Turner told the ‘New York Times’ on Saturday (local time), noting that the event took place on county property, with security organised by the city of Houston. City police provided hundreds of officers, “in addition to what I’m told were 240 or 250 non-police security that were there," Turner said.

The Mayor added that it was too early to determine whether security precautions were sufficient. He also cautioned against speculation that suspected spiked drugs had caused the cardiac arrests at the show.

“I don’t even want to go to drug overdoses," Turner said. “We are looking at all potential causes of this incident or what caused the cardiac arrest. We’re not taking anything off the table."

In the aftermath of the shocking tragedy, Scott posted a statement on Twitter. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” Scott continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All," he wrote on Friday.

Scott’s pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner was also present at the concert with their baby girl Stormi. Report has confirmed they were unharmed.

