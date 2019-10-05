Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner, Calls Such Reports 'False Stories'

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner broke up and a lot has been reported since their breakup. There were reports doing rounds that Travis had cheated on Kylie and that she decided to give their relationship a break.

Now, the rapper has claimed on Instagram that rumours of him cheating on Kylie are false stories. He shared a note to his Instagram stories that read, "It's really affecting when you see false things said about you. Once again, these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

Earlier it was reported that after breaking up with each other, reality TV star Kylie and rapper Travis have decided to share equal custody of their daughter, Stormi.

A source told US Weekly: "It will be 50/50, but it's not a point of contention. It's really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work."

Kylie and Travis are taking a break after more than two years together.

"Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," added another insider.

They both started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in 2018.

Earlier this year, rumours started doing the rounds on the Internet that Travis had allegedly cheated on Kylie.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.