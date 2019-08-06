Travis Scott's Pre-birthday Surprise for Kylie Jenner is Making Her Go Weak in the Knees

Kylie Jenner, who will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on August 10, got the biggest surprise from boyfriend Travis Scott ahead of her special day. In a sweet, romantic gesture, that will definitely be setting major couple goals for anyone following suit, Scott covered Jenner's house with thousands of rose petals.

Jenner posted a video to her Instagram account, in which she captures her house being covered with red rose petals. Her daughter Stormi can be seen playing in the midst of the flowers, while she has a good time. Jenner even showed off a note from her beau that reads, “Happy Birthday!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

“My house is covered in ROSES!” she captioned the Instagram video. “And it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.” (sic)

Jenner also posted some videos to her Insta stories, about her house being covered with roses. See stills from Jenner's house here:

Screenshot from Kylie Jenner's Instagram stories

The adorable gesture by the Sicko Mode rapper invited loving comments from Jenner's friends and well-wishers. One commented on the post by writing, "AMAZING!!! 😍😍😍 You deserve the best!! Happy birthday (sic), while another one wrote, "Flower massacre."

Scott and Jenner have been together since April 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

