Trevor Noah's Social Distancing Show Migrates from Digital Platform to Television During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah is going from the web to television, after three episodes. The show is produced and distributed remotely, with Noah and the The Daily Show team working from their homes. From Monday, March 23, it will air weeknights in The Daily Show's 11pm time slot on Comedy Central.

The production of all late-night shows had shut down at the end of last week amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic. They started to return one by one with online videos featuring the hosts doing monologues and remote celebrity interviews from their homes.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon's videos have migrated to TV, opening that night's rerun of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, respectively.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah launched on Wednesday, two days after The Late Show and one day after The Tonight Show and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live started their daily videos, reported Deadline. The Daily Social Distancing Show also will continue to be available on the series' social and online channels.

Over the three digital editions, The Daily Show has covered an Italian success story, the closing of the US-Canada border, America's governors taking matters into their own hands and spring breakers insisting on partying.

