Trial Shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR Cancelled After Sudden Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Hyderabad

The trial shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring NTR and Ram Charan, has been cancelled after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad.

The team had planned a two-day trial shoot with duplicates to ensure everything takes place as per the new guidelines set by the government of Telangana. It was cancelled due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Cinema Express reported.

Last week, the Telangana government granted permission to resume film and television shoots in the state. Rajamouli was among the first few Telugu celebrities to thank the government for granting permission.

Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process.



Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2020

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, is SS Rajamouli's next big budget project after the Baahubali series. Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of the shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the remaining portion of the film will be shot on a set in Hyderabad.

Set in the pre-independence era, RRR showcases Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetha Ramaraju, respectively. The film, which was scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

