'Triangle of Sadness' Star Charlbi Dean Died Because Of This Medical Complication

Four months after her death, the reason behind the untimely demise of Hollywood actress Charlbi Dean has finally been revealed. When Charlbi suddenly passed away at the age of 32 in August this year, her death was first attributed to an unexpected, sudden illness. However, the latest media reports have revealed that the South African celebrity had developed a medical condition called bacterial sepsis. She died due to her sepsis being complicated by the absence of a spleen.

USA Today spoke to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner who confirmed that the Spud actress had died of bacterial sepsis. This life-threatening condition occurs due to the body's extreme response to an infection. The way the body reacts to the infection ends up injuring its tissues and organs. In medical terms, sepsis is defined as a “life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection", according to the National Library of Medicine.

The culprit reason for Charlbi Dean’s infection was capnocytophaga bacteria. This bacterium is found in the mouths of cats and dogs. It can spread to people through scratches, bites, or close contact with these animals. People with compromised immunity are at a greater risk of becoming sick due to contact with the capnocytophaga bacteria.

According to the medical examiner that USA Today spoke to, Charlbi Dean’s case of sepsis was complicated by her asplenia. As it turns out, the actor-model's spleen was surgically removed in 2009 after she sustained injuries in a car accident.

She passed away from the complication on August 30 at a hospital in New York City.

Charlbi Dean started her career as a model at the young age of 6. She made her acting debut in 2010, performing the role of Amanda in the movie Spud. She acted in various movies such as An Interview With God, Don't Sleep and Triangle of Sadness. Triangle of Sadness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or prize.

Read all the Latest Movies News here