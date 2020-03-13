Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 19th edition of Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The annual fest was slated to run from April 15 to 26 throughout New York City, and, for the first time ever, in New Jersey, reported Deadline.

"We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community.

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans," Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement.

A future date for the festival has yet to be announced. This year''s narrative feature program includes 124 filmmakers from 33 countries, including 95 world premieres. The shorts section had 64 short films from 20 countries.

"Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President" was set to open the festival on April 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 130,000 people globally.

