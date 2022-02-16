Tridha Choudhury Looks Ravishing in Red Dress; Check Pics

Actor Tridha Choudhury made her presence felt in Telugu cinema back in 2015 with the movie Surya vs. Surya, wherein she played the role of Sanjana. After that, she went on to star in two more films, Manachuku Nachindi and Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati. She got a lot of attention for the movies she did and enjoys a good fan following among the Telugu audience.

The glamorous diva, who works primarily in Bengali and Telugu movies, often regales her fans and followers by posting her glamorous photoshoots on social media. Recently, she put up some pictures on her Instagram account, where she is looking ravishing. You can view the pictures here:

In one picture, she is seen clad in a two-piece red dress, with the skirt having flares. The second one, titled, “Welcome to Hollywood", shows her sporting a low-cut pink dress. The third one, where she wears sunglasses, has her sporting a multi-coloured top. Two of her pictures have crossed 70,000 likes, while the third one has 40,000 likes. The one with the red dress seems to have been clicked in Dubai.

Tridha started her career with the 2013 movie Mishawr Rahasya, where she starred as Rini. After that, she went on to do numerous other Bengali movies such as Jodi Love Dile Na Prane and Sohag. She has also worked in a web series.

Tridha was famous in the modelling circuit long before she ventured into films. She had won the Times Fresh Face Award 2011. After that, she was spotted by Bengali director Srijit Mukherjee who cast her in her debut movie Mishawr Rahasya. The rest, as they say, is history. She now works simultaneously in both Bengali and Telugu films.

