Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj

Film and TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his Bandra home on Thursday night. While many friends from the industry have expressed shock over his sudden demise, Kushal’s best friend Chetan Hansraj has spoken about what he saw when he was called by the late actor's parents.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chaabi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung from the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late."

Kushal Punjabi was considered among one of the most jolliest and motivating actors. While his suicide note does not blame anyone, reports have suggested that he was upset over a troubled marriage. On this, Chetan said, "He was normally depressed, like sad. We used to chat about it. No one ever thought he would take such a step."

Chetan says he was unaware of the issues in his marital life until a month ago, but did not imagine it would be so grave. "I didn't know. I also got to know after. He did not confide in me about what the scene was. One month ago only he talked about the situation. He was a bit low but never thought he would take such a drastic step," he said.

Kushaal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and a 3-year-old son Kian. The actor was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. As per a report, his body has been reserved and kept at Cooper hospital until his wife arrives from China on Saturday.

