Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Expecting a Baby, Admitted to Hospital

Bengal actor and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan is expecting a baby and therefore has been admitted to a private hospital. Nusrat may deliver her first child by August 26, Thursday. The actor visited South Kolkata’s Park Street area city hospital for a check-up early Wednesday morning.

According to a report in a leading Bengal daily, Nusrat’s expected delivery date was in late August or early September. She was, however, admitted to the hospital on August 25 and is now expected to deliver a baby on Thursday.

Earlier, in June 2021, when the reports of Nusrat Jahan’s pregnancy first surfaced, the actor shared a few photographs on Instagram showing her baby bump. Nusrat captioned the post: “Kindness changes everything (with a red heart emoji).” Commenting on Nusrat’s pregnancy, Nikhil Jain said that their marriage had fallen apart, adding that they are no longer together. Both of us are now living separately for the past six months, he said, adding it wasn’t his child anymore.

Earlier, talking about her marriage with Nikhil, Nusrat stated that her wedding with Nikhil Jain was invalid in India. They had tied the knot at Bodrum, Turkey in 2019. After separation, Nusrat and Nikhil have deleted some of their pictures, especially the ones in which the two shared the frame, from social media.

Besides, there are rumours that Nusrat is now seeing Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta. On August 24, Tuesday, the two actors shared the same story on their Instagram handles after which there were speculations they went on an outing together.

