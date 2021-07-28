Tripti Dimri Reminisces Carefree Days Before Pandemic With Stunning Video

Tripti Dimri rose to fame when she featured in the horror thriller Bulbbul. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her admirable performances and reminiscing vacay days. The 27-year-old took a trip down memory lane to find a fond memory from last year. Before the pandemic, Tripti was living it up in Thailand. She filled her travel diaries with beautiful postcards, a peek of which she gave on Instagram. She posted a montage of her favourite moments from the time she spent in the tourist destination. She is seen enjoying the warmth of the sun and the waves of the sea in the compiled video.

Her post was titled, “Koh samui” in January of 2020. She dedicated the post ‘to carefree days’ as she looked back at how “Life was different before the pandemic” Take a look:

Tripti stepped into the world of movies in 2017 with the film Poster Boys. She has also featured in the 2018 film Laila Majnu directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, she rose to prominence as she played the titular role in the Anushka Sharma production Bulbbul and instantly became a household name. The actress is already filming for her next film, Qala produced under the Clean Slate Films banner. The Anvitaa Dutt directorial will mark the debut of Irrfan’s son Babil Khan. Babil recently shared a sweet post for his co-star on Instagram. He posted a video of Tripti making her way through thick snow. “Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words,”wrote Babil.

Tripti has also signed a yet untitled project with Dharma Productions. She is also committed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next titled, Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. While speaking to Forbes India earlier this year, Tripti said, “I fell in love with the process by doing multiple workshops, observing people, watching as many films as possible and reading to keep myself informed. I built my confidence over numerous auditions and honed my skills with every film.”

