Triptii Dimri Confirms Her Relationship With Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma on New Year?

Triptii Dimri recently shared a mushy photo with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma on her Instagram stories. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My” with a red heart emoji. Soon after the photo went viral, fans are wondering if she has actually confirmed their rumoured relationship.

In the photo, Triptii was seen hugging Karnesh. While the picture was shared by one of their close friends, the actress reshared the same and put a bundle of heart emojis. Interestingly, Tripti has featured in two films backed by Karnesh Ssharma as the producer, namely, ‘Bulbul’ and the latest one being ‘Qala’. Have a look :

Earlier in an interaction with a news portal, the actress had opened up about her association with

with Anushka and Karnesh and shared, “It’s been an amazing association with them. They are very hardworking and sorted people. They are also outsiders, they did not have any backing in the industry. What’s interesting to see is that both of them are fearless. Their intentions are very clear. They make films that they believe in, they tell stories that they believe in so that is very inspiring and I even want to learn from them as an actor."

When asked about her relationship with Karensh, the actress seemingly confirmed about the same saying, “The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now."

Triptii Dimri won rave reviews for her performance in Qala. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the psychological drama featured Triptii as a famous singer, yearning for acceptance from her mother and how she navigates her relationship with her. The movie also marked Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s film debut too. Anushka Sharma also had a special cameo in the film.

