Thalapathy 67 has created a lot of hype among the fans with its recent announcement of the star cast and film crew. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay is expected to be a banger as the director has made a mark in the industry with back-to-back blockbusters. Moreover, the film is set in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe meaning that actors from previous movies could make an appearance. But what seems to be the most interesting part of the cast is Trisha Krishnan reuniting with Vijay after 14 years.

Trisha and Vijay shared the screen space 14 years ago for the film Kuruvi in 2008, after which they stopped acting together. The reason behind this was the speculation that Vijay and Trisha had an affair. Vijay was recently rumoured to have been going through a divorce, the news of which spread like wildfire and the timing of him sharing the screen with Trisha is too convenient for the fans to ignore.

Back in the day, Trisha denied having a relationship with Vijay. The same was true for Vijay. The two actors first met on the sets of Gilli in 2005. It is rumoured that Vijay’s wife Sangeeta had some issues regarding Trisha, but both the actors clarified that there was nothing between them other than the bond of friendship.

Trisha said that they were nothing more than friends as they were coworkers in the same industry and had shared the screen a few times. Now 14 years later, the two actors will be seen leading a Lokesh Kanagaraj film and fans just cannot keep calm.

For those of you who asked,waited and wished…This one’s for you…❤️🙏🏻🧿 pic.twitter.com/QGOgmDm2Ty— Trish (@trishtrashers) February 1, 2023

Apart from Vijay and Trisha, Thalapathy 67 also features Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Sandy in prominent roles. Sanjay Dutt will be doing his Tamil cinema debut as the villain of the story and the crew has already started shooting after a Puja, the photograph of which was shared by Trisha on Twitter.

