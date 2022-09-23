Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pose For Selfie On Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Sets; Check Here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is the first time that the two actresses will be sharing the screen. While fans are waiting for the movie, recently, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her co-star Aishwarya from the sets of the film. In the picture, Trisha was seen encircled by Aishwarya’s arm as they posed for the selfie. Both the actresses were dressed as their respective movie characters. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Ash with a hug emoji.”

Soon after the picture was sharded, fans flooded the comments section with love for both the actresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I don’t remember the queen’s being able to take selfies! In all seriousness though, both of u looking incredible,” while another comment read, “Two two…I love you two.” A third one wrote, “Most beautiful and my favourite actresses ever! Can’t wait to watch this film.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with NDTV, Trisha shared her experience of working with Aishwarya and talked about the bond they developed while working together. “I, fortunately, got to meet her and interact with her on day one of my shoots. She is beautiful inside and out, I don’t even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene,” she said.

In PS 1, Trisha will be seen playing Princess Kundavai, whereas the Mani Ratnam directorial will see Aishwarya in the role of antagonist Queen Nandini. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film will hit theatres on September 30.

