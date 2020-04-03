Trisha Krishnan Makes a Smashing Debut on TikTok, Check It Out

South Indian film actress Trisha Krishnan, on Friday, made a smashing debut on video-sharing app TikTok. This comes at a time when the country is going through a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Many celebs from the film and television film fraternity are resorting to different social media apps, new hobbies and forgotten passions during their quarantine period. Trisha too is no different.

In her TikTok debut, Trisha can be seen dancing to the popular number Savage by Megan Thee Stallion. From the looks of it, one can say that the clip has been shot in her closet. She is seen wearing a purple top, which she teamed up with a pair of black shorts. Along with that, she is sporting a single plait hairstyle with a flower tucked on the side filter.

She captioned the video as, “I bit the bait”.

Trisha has been a UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) celebrity advocate since November 2017 and has been advocating ‘stay home’ campaign. She has widely shared videos about the same on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, in India, more than 2,000 people have tested positive for the deadly disease and over 50 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

