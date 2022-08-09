Trisha Krishnan To Play Vijay’s Wife In Thalapathy 67

Thalapathy Vijay has emerged one of the most bankable actors of the South film industry. The Tamil superstar is one of the few actors who have a pan-India appeal. His imposing screen presence and terrific acting skills have made him a popular choice for prominent filmmakers. Thalapathy Vijay has cultivated a huge fan base through his performances in films like Master, Mersal and Thuppakki among others. Vijay’s latest release Beast, garnered a good collection at the box office despite mixed reviews.

Now the actor is busy with his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Currently, there is great hype around Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 on social media. Until a few weeks ago, rumours were rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would play the female lead opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 67. However, if latest reports are to be believed, actress Trisha Krishnan is the frontrunner to be cast as the female lead in Thalapathy 67. Reportedly, Trisha will play the role of Vijay’s wife in the much-awaited film.

Vijay will reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master was one of the most successful films of Vijay’s career. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting that Thalapathy 67 will also turn out to be a blockbuster. Thalapathy 67 is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2022.

In addition to Thalapathy 67, Vijay’s fans are also looking forward to Varisu. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay. Makers of Varisu revealed the title and second-look poster of Varisu on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s 48th birthday. Varisu will hit the screens on Pongal next year.

Vijay was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast. Beast minted close to Rs 240 crore at the box office despite getting average reviews from the critics.

