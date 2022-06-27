Trisha Krishnan to Star in Chandramukhi 2? What We Know

Seventeen years after the first instalment of Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi, Lyca Productions, who will be bankrolling the project, announced the sequel to the horror comedy earlier in June. Now the latest buzz is that Trisha Krishnan, the evergreen leading lady of South Indian cinema, has been approached to play a crucial role in the film. However, it is unknown if the actress has signed on the dotted line yet. An official announcement will be made by the makers soon.

Filmmaker P Vasu, who also directed the first part, will be helming the project. The much-awaited sequel is headlined by Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, who played the iconic character of Murugesan in the Rajinikanth-starrer. Chandramukhi 2 is in the pre-production stage and will soon go on floors.

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, whereas RD Rajasekhar and Thotta Tharani have been tasked with camera and production design of the film. Muhammed is the editor and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

Before Lyca Productions took over Chandramukhi 2, the sequel was earlier supposed to be backed by Sun Pictures and was even announced with Raghava Lawrence in the lead, after taking Rajinikanth’s blessings. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got delayed.

For the unversed, Tamil film Chandramukhi was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which was remade in many languages, including Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

On the work front, Trisha is currently busy shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It is likely that she will appear in a powerful role. Additionally, Trisha also has Ram with Mohan Lal and a female-centric thriller titled The Road.

