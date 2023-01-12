Trisha Krishnan Watches Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu In Theatre; Video Goes Viral

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress has been ruling the hearts of the masses for 20 years now. She might be a big star but it seems Trisha too is a fam of Thalapathy Vijay. She didn’t miss a chance to catch the screening of his new film Varisu. Trisha watched Varisu at Rohini Theater in Chennai. She was accompanied by her sisters. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Trisha was spotted standing near her seat and cheering for Thalapathy Vijay while others could not stop clicking her pictures. In the clip, the famous track Ranjithame is seen playing on the big screen. Instead of grooving to the hit dance number, the audience was busy catching a glimpse of the Ponniyin Selvan star. According to reports, Trisha Krishnan had to leave the theatre midway because of the commotion inside the theatre.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are all set to work together in Thalapathy 67 after 14 years. The highly anticipated project will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The duo last appeared in the iconic song Apdi Podu from the movie Ghilli. And their on-screen chemistry managed to etch a special place in the audiences’ hearts.

Thalapathy 67 is reported to be a part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe of films. The upcoming film is touted to be an action comedy just like the previous two movies in the franchise, Kaithi and Vikram. However, additional information on the film has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of her last big-screen venture Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The much-awaited sequel of the Mani Ratnam directorial is slated to hit the theatres in April this year. The actress also recently concluded the shooting of her debut OTT series, Brinda.

