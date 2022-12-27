Trisha Rubbishes Rumours Of Joining Politics

The year 2022 was a successful one for South star Trisha, who left the audience floored with her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 1. She is now gearing up for the upcoming film Raangi, directed by M Saravanan. In one of her promotional events for this film, Trisha was asked by the media about her reports of joining politics. The Paramapadham Vilayattu actress rubbished these rumours and said that there is not even an iota of truth in it. Trisha added that she has absolutely nothing to do with politics.

Media requested Trisha’s views on several other topics as well, including her increasing fan base after films like 96 and Ponniyin Selvan 1. The Petta actress thanked followers for believing in and appreciating her work. Trisha also expressed her wish to act in more female-centric films, which has garnered immense viewership over the years. She admired the fact that people are willing to watch women-oriented films in today’s time.

Trisha also addressed questions about makeup and her look in films. The Mohini actress replied that she always relies on instructions from filmmakers in the case of makeup. For example, she has gone for a non-glam look in films like 96 and Raangi. For her character princess Kundavai in the film Ponniyin Selvan 1, she had to put up heavy makeup to complement the role.

On a lighter note, Trisha was also asked about her personal life. On this, the Hey Jude actress answered that she likes to ignore questions about marriage. On how to deal with criticism, Trisha said that she only concentrates on positive comments and ignores the negative ones.

