Trisha, Siddharth Bring Back Aayutha Ezhuthu Memories As They Groove To Yaakai Thiri After 18 Years

Tamil actors Trisha and Siddharth ended up having an impromptu Aayutha Ezhuthu (the Tamil counterpart of the film Yuva) at the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch. On Tuesday, the actors attended the trailer launch of the film alongside Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi, among others. As part of the launch, a few hit songs from Mani Ratnam’s films were recreated, one of which was Trisha and Siddharth’s popular song Yaakai Thiri.

Yaakai Thiri was part of the 2004 Mani Ratnam film Aayutha Ezhuthu. The song featured Trisha and Siddharth dancing in a club, marking their first interaction in the film before they go on to fall in love. Aayutha Ezhuthu also starred R Madhavan, Suriya, Esha Deol, and Mira Jasmine.

In a video going viral on Twitter, AR Rahman’s team got the crowd grooving as they performed Yaakai Thiri live at the trailer launch. The cameras panned toward Trisha and Siddharth, who couldn’t help but groove in their seats. They were also seen singing along with the group.

Omg Siddharth and Trisha Telecast le marakama ellathaiyum podunga da pic.twitter.com/WTkPxeVoB4 — Priya ✨ (@Padackled) September 6, 2022

Fans confessed they weren’t prepared for the walk down memory lane but gladly welcome the sight. “Didn’t know watching Trisha & Siddharth vibing to yaakai thiri was what i needed!! I’m smiling so much,” a fan tweeted. “Siddharth and Trisha vibing to yaakai thiri after ages is what I needed to see,” added another.

Ohh myyyy ♥️ After two decades, Siddharth and Trisha vibing to this is a treat to watch ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/YlkMMFxc5p — M (@_anibum_) September 6, 2022

looking at trisha and siddharth vibing to yakkai thiri ❤️❤️❤️ — Sharanya (@_sharnya) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Trisha will be seen playing a pivotal part in Ponniyin Selvan. The film is slated to release on September 30.

