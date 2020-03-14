English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Trisha Walks Out of Chiranjeevi's Telugu Film Over 'Creative Differences'

Fans who last saw Trisha and Chiranjeevi in Stalin (2006) expressed disappointment on social media. Trisha has also walked out of the sequel of Saamy opposite Vikram, citing creative differences.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Actor Trisha, who was a part of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevis film Acharya, has walked out citing creative differences.

Taking to social media, Trisha said, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences -- hope to see you soon in an exciting project."

Fans who last saw Trisha and Chiranjeevi in Stalin (2006) expressed disappointment on social media. It has to be noted that Trisha has also walked out of the sequel of Saamy opposite Vikram, citing creative differences.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the shoot of Acharya has been proceeding at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles in the film. Touted as a socio-political actioner, the plot of the film is reportedly said to revolve around a social reformer.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Trisha is currently busy with Raangi, Sugar, Ram and Ponniyin Selvan.

