MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trishala Dutt Mistakenly Trolled for Not Wearing Mask in Throwback Pics, Deletes Instagram Post

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Trishala Dutt had shared old photos of her posing on the streets of New York in a dress with a thigh-high slit, which invited ire from an Instagram user.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
Share this:

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala recently drew flak for a throwback post she shared on social media. Trishala shared a picture of herself posing on the streets of New York in a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. An Instagram user missed the #TBT in her caption and slammed her for not wearing a mask.

The user also said that Trishala being a doctor herself should not be setting such bad examples. The 31-year-old is a psychotherapist. Her upbringing was also questioned, reported Hindustan Times.

"I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace,” the Instagram user commented on her post.

Trishala's reply was, "Your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn't taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho (sic)."

The Instagram post is no longer available as she deleted it some time later.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres