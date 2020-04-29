Trishala Dutt Mistakenly Trolled for Not Wearing Mask in Throwback Pics, Deletes Instagram Post

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala recently drew flak for a throwback post she shared on social media. Trishala shared a picture of herself posing on the streets of New York in a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. An Instagram user missed the #TBT in her caption and slammed her for not wearing a mask.

The user also said that Trishala being a doctor herself should not be setting such bad examples. The 31-year-old is a psychotherapist. Her upbringing was also questioned, reported Hindustan Times.

"I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace,” the Instagram user commented on her post.

Trishala's reply was, "Your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn't taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho (sic)."

The Instagram post is no longer available as she deleted it some time later.