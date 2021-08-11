Trishala Rings in 33rd Birthday With Dad Sanjay Dutt in California, Shares Adorable Pic of the Duo

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has turned 33. The star kid, who lives in the United States, is super excited as she is celebrating her big day with her father, who specially flew down to California to be with her on her 33rd birthday.

Sharing an adorable picture with her father on Instagram, Trishala wrote, “Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, and my soul - The sun, the moon, and all my stars- my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes."

Trishala is quite popular on Instagram. She often posts glam-filled pictures of her on the photo-video sharing app. Take a look at some of her gorgeous pictures:

Trishala is currently doing “forensic psychology" in the US. Earlier this year, during an AMA session on Instagram, Trishala had expressed her desire to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala has been brought up by her grandparents.

Sanjay Dutt is currently married to Maanayata. The couple has twins together. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. He is awaiting the release of action-drama K.G.F Chapter 2, and action-adventure Shamshera in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra’s Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

