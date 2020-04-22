MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Trishala Dutt Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Mom Richa Sharma

Trishala, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with first wife late Richa Sharma, has shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram.

In the photo, one can see Richa holding little Trishala in her arms as she smiles for the camera. The picture, which has over 30 thousand likes, has been captioned as “Mom & I #1988 #ripmommy.” (sic)

Trishala’s aunt and Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt has left a heartwarming comment on the post. She wrote, “So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now, Trish always looking over you. She loved you more than anything in this world. God bless her soul”.

Maanyata Dutt too has commented on the photo. She wrote “Beautiful” along with two red heart emojis and a hug emoji.

Take a look at the pic:

Richa and Sanjay tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed their first child Trishala in the year 1988. However, after a few years of marriage, Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour and passed away in December 1996.

In 2008, Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanyata and the couple is blessed with twins Shahraan and Iqra. As per reports, Trishala and Maanyata share a close bond and she even joins them on family vacations and outings.

Trishala who is a Psychotherapist by profession stays in New York with her maternal grandparents. She has also made it clear in her previous interviews that she has no interest in joining the film industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more


