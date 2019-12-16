Take the pledge to vote

Trishala Dutt Shares Holiday Greeting for Her Insta Fam, Maanayata Dutt Sends Her Love

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shared a photo of herself in a cozy coat to wish her Instagram followers happy holidays.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
Trishala Dutt Shares Holiday Greeting for Her Insta Fam, Maanayata Dutt Sends Her Love
It has been a tough year for Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala. The star kid has gone through a lot this year, especially with the passing of her boyfriend. As the holiday season is knocking on the doors, Trishala shared a postcard-worthy greeting on Monday.

She took to Instagram to share a picture and wrote about being missing from social media for last few days. Alongwith a picture of herself in an off-white long coat, she wrote, "Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I'm still here! sorry for the lack of posting... just been trying to get through the year as best as I can!"

Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt's current wife, commented on the picture, posting heart emojis.

A few days back, Trishala shared a throwback picture of her late mother, Richa Sharma. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with Richa. She lives abroad with her maternal relatives.

She recently lost her partner in July this year. In October, she posted a picture with her late boyfriend on his birthday, writing, "not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don"t think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia."

