Trishala Shares Throwback Picture of Sanjay Dutt's First Wife Richa Sharma Ahead of Death Anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt was first married to actress Richa Sharma. The couple got married in New York City in 1987. However, Richa passed away in 1996 after a tough fight with brain tumor.

Richa died on December 10, 1996, leaving behind their daughter, Trishala Dutt. Trishala remembered her mother, ahead of her death anniversary, by sharing a throwback picture of Richa in her early days. She captioned it, "Mom... #1979 #RIP."

View this post on Instagram Mom... #1979 #RIP A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:11pm PST

The first people to comment on the pictures were Paresh Ghilani and Sanjay's current wife Maanayata Dutt. Ghilani is one of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends, whose character was played by Vicky Kaushal in the biopic made on the actor. Maanayata commented "Beautiful" followed by clapping emojis on Trishala's post. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula also commented on the picture. Just this year, Trishala was hit by another tragedy in her life, when she lost her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the star kid wrote an emotional post. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again."

