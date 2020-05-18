Trishala Dutt Shares Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; See Here

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a throwback picture of herself along with actor Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram account.

Through her caption, the star kid revealed that she doesn’t remember when the image was clicked. She, however, added that the picture might have been taken in the “early nineties”. She also thanked a fan for sharing the image with her. “Thank you for this picture. I don't remember when it was taken ... Probably early 90s,” she wrote.

Trishala is very fond of throwback pictures. Recently, she had uploaded an old photo of her mother Richa Sharma holding little Trishala in her arms.

She had captioned the post, “Mom & I #1988 #ripmommy”. Trishala is Sanjay's eldest child, whom he had with his first wife Richa.



Sanjay is now married to Maanyata Dutt, and the couple is blessed with twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Meanwhile, professionally, Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Panipat, along with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Sadak 2. He will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The project also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

