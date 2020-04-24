Trishala Dutt Blasts Troll For Making Derogatory Comment On Sanjay Dutt's Parenting

Trishala Dutt, who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his marriage with late actress Richa Sharma, was recently criticised by an online troll for not wearing a mask during the Coronavirus outbreak, even though the picture she had posted on Instagram was an old one. Trishala then slammed the troll for trying to drag Sanjay Dutt into the war of words.

Trishala took to Instagram to post a glammed-up throwback picture. She wrote, '#TBT I miss my glam squad. makeup @mua_mar Hair @experience.fp.” She was then trolled by a user who not only questioned Sanjay Dutt's parenting but also insensitively commented about the sudden passing of her boyfriend.

“@trishaladutt i am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. peace (sic),” the user said.

To this, Trishala wrote, “@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Shit. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho.”

Trishala has now turned her Instagram account to private.

