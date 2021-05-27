Trishala Dutt's Comment on Dad Sanjay Dutt's UAE Post Is Winning Hearts of Netizens

Sanjay Dutt recently had the honour of receiving a golden visa for the UAE and the actor took to social media to celebrate the news with his fans. “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support", he had written on his Instagram post, along with a picture.

However, Dutt’s daughter Trishala stole the spotlight from the actor this time. Taking to the comment sections, she praised her father and wrote, “You look amazing Daddy!! I love you". This loving message from Trishala has gone viral ever since and how has more than a thousand likes on it.

For the uninitiated, Dutt had previously talked about Dubai becoming a home for his family in the past year. He had travelled to the country with his wife Maanayata and twins Shahraan and Iqra after completing his treatment last year.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film Torbaaz and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

