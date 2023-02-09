Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo is currently the most talked about film of Tinsel town. The shooting of the film is on at a brisk pace in Kashmir. Three days after the entire cast and crew reached the place and scheduled kickstarted, a photo of the leading actress in the film, Trisha who was waiting at the Chennai airport surfaced. Many reports suggested that actress has opted out of the project due to creative differences. Rumour mills claimed that on the sets of Leo, the actress fell sick because of the extreme weather conditions in Kashmir.

However, her mother Uma Krishnan spoke to a TV channel and quashed the rumours. The actress’ mother stated that she was still in Kashmir and busy shooting for her portions and the rumours were baseless. To make it clearer, Trisha Krishnan shared an Instagram story of the aerial view of Kashmir.

She also shared a picture posted by her crew which shows the beautiful scenery of the place covered with snow from their hotel window. She embedded a text which said, “Sigh.”

Leo, which was previously known as Thalapathy 67, is a highly anticipated gangster film that features popular star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Vijay’s reunion with the popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan, after over 14 years. This will be the on-screen pair’s fifth collaboration after they delivered blockbuster films Gilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Apart from Vijay and Trisha, Leo also features senior Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist marking his debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also has a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the background music for the film. Leo will hit the cinema halls on October 19.

