Trisha's Tamil Film Raangi To Hit Theatres on December 30; Know Story, Her Role

With her Tamil flick Raangi, star Trisha will have her last release of 2022. On December 30, the movie will be released in theatres. The producers announced on Tuesday that Sun Nxt will broadcast the movie following its run in theatres. This comes after the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

M Saravanan, who also directed Engeyum Eppothum, is the director of Raangi. Trisha plays a journalist Thaiyal Nayagi, who uncovers a massive conspiracy while doing an inquiry. The movie’s trailer indicates that the actor will have lots of action scenes.

The power battle between the two nations forms part of the story. The script was written by AR Murugadoss, the mentor of Saravanan. Saravanan’s longtime musical partner C Sathya provided the score for his earlier flicks Ivan Vera Mathiri and Engeyum Eppothum. Shakthi, a cinematographer, shot the movie.

A trailer for the project was recently made public. Trisha’s persona in the clip appears to be extremely fascinating as she ostensibly battles evil. Trisha is deadly, with powerful punches and high kicks. In addition to Trisha, Anaswara Rajan plays a crucial part in the movie.

Subaskaran has produced Raangi under the Lyca Productions umbrella. The movie, which has been in production for a while, will eventually open in theatres on December 30.

Trisha, who was most recently seen in the sweeping historical drama Ponniyin Selvan-1, is currently working on several projects. The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, in which she plays the Chola princess Kundavai, is also in the works. Trisha’s online series Brinda just came to an end, and there are many rumours that she may appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy67, which will feature Vijay.

