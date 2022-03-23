Trivikram to Srikanth Addala, Tollywood Directors And Their Educational Qualifications

The entertainment business has always been very alluring and attracts people from all walks of life to come and make a career out of films. That being said, for a very long time, the entertainment business was thought to be an option for those who could not do anything else in their lives. But we have a list of some famous Tollywood directors who proved this statement wrong. Not every Tollywood star drops out of school, buys a bus ticket, and heads to Film Nagar with nothing more than a duffle bag full of clothes and a heart full of ambition. Some of them decide to stay in school and receive some pretty impressive credentials. It is only their passion for filmmaking that attracted them to the entertainment business even after holding respectable degrees and even working briefly as teachers, lecturers and engineers. Let us know about these well-educated directors in the Telugu film industry.

Advertisement

Trivikram

Trivikram Srinivasa graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) from DNR College, Bhimavaram. He then acquired a master’s degree in Nuclear Physics from Andhra University as a gold medallist and was a teacher of Maths and Science in a school till the ‘filmi’ bug got to him.

Sukumar

The famed director holds a master’s degree in mathematics and worked as a lecturer of mathematics and physics at Aditya Junior College, Kakinada.

Srinivas Avasarala

He did his B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from KL College of Engineering, Vijayawada. Avasarala holds a Masters in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Finite Element Analysis from the University of North Dakota and worked for Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

Sekhar Kammula

He graduated with Mechanical Engineering from CBIT and did his masters in Computer Science in the US. He worked for three years in the IT industry before directing films

Srikanth Addala

He is a post-graduate in Msc Physics and later discontinued his PhD from IIT Delhi

Deva Katta

Katta holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan. He worked as a vehicle crashworthiness expert at General Motors.

Ravi Babu

The actor cum director holds an MBA degree from Symbiosis Pune.

Krish

After graduating with a Masters in Computer Science, he worked for a few years in the IT industry before becoming a director.

Indraganti Mohanakrishna

The director holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts from Loyola College and a master’s degree in English language and philosophy from the University of Hyderabad.

Koratala Shiva

He began his early career working in the IT industry in the 90s as a software engineer before venturing into the film direction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.