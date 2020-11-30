Troll Calls Karan Johar 'Favourite Wife' in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', See His Epic Reply

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest production 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', a web series, follows the glamorous lives of Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The reality show also has a special appearance by Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

The series opened to an average response from the viewers, with many dubbing it "fake" and "trash". Karan Johar, who often falls victim to online trolls, was addressed as "the favorite wife" in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives by a Twitter user. However, the filmmaker-producer rather gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to the troll.

The Twitter user wrote: "I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is Karan Johar. #NetflixIndia." Karan laughed it off and replied, "Ok, this really made me laugh! Rolling on the floor laughing. A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc."

Ok this really made me laugh! A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc! https://t.co/nuelRifxzI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2020

The show explores the dynamics of the relationships between these friends who have known each other for 25 years. It seeks to give a glimpse to the audience what the insides of a Bollywood home look like. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also has guest appearances by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor.