Troll Calls Lavanya Tripathi 'Cheap Actress'; She Gives Befitting Reply

Lavanya Tripathi, who has acted in various movies such as Choggade Chini Nayana, Andala Rakshasi Srirastu, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, E1 Express, was targetted by a troll recently over her name and profession.

A few days ago, a Dalit girl named Lavanya died by suicide in Tamil Nadu, allegedly after she was tortured by Christian missionaries, forcing her to convert. The incident has caused a stir across the state and the nation, with #justiceforlavanya trending on social media platforms.

However, the actor, who is the namesake of the Dalit girl, has been dragged into the controversy. She is also tweeting for justice, but some people mistakenly tagged her while writing ‘justice for Lavanya’. While this was happening, a troll commented, “Lavanya Tripathi is not a girl who gave her life for Dharma, but a cheap actress."

Slamming the troll, Lavanya Tripathi said that men like him could never truly respect women. Here is what she had to say:

Why do men like you start respecting women when something horrible happens, before that they call them cheap.. Learn to respect everyone! Extremely unfortunate incident, but this is the reality of our society. https://t.co/nGVshvWeCk— LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) January 31, 2022

She asked the troll to “respect everyone". She also questioned why men like him respect women only after something horrible happens.

Meanwhile, the case is gathering steam as Madras High Court has handed the case to the CBI. The court has also observed that the dying declaration of the girl should not be ignored. The justice movement is also growing as more and more netizens are joining the call on social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.