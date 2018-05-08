English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trolls Affect Anusha, Not me: Karan Kundrra
Karan and Anusha have been in a relationship for over three years. Anusha has been a victim of social media bullying and has also been slut-shamed online.
Image: Yogen Shah
Bogmalo: Actor Karan Kundrra says social media trolls don't have any effect on him, but it affects his girlfriend and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar.
Karan and Anusha have been in a relationship for over three years. Anusha has been a victim of social media bullying and has also been slut-shamed online.
Asked if haters on social media platforms affect him, Karan told IANS here: "I don't really care about these haters. They are completely low lives...sitting in a corner and writing. It shows that your frustration is coming out...I consider these trollers as dogs who just keep barking. They are mostly very frustrated people and I pity them.
Karan, who is currently busy with the shooting of the third season of "Love School" on MTV, added: "I don't react".
But it affects Anusha, he says.
"Anusha gets very affected... I am being followed by people and if someone says something to my girlfriend, then I need to take a stand because I don't want people to think that 'It's okay to not take a stand'... Whenever it goes out of hand where I need to set an example also, is when I come in."
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple