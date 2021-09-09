Trolls Call Farhan Akhtar 'Flop Hero,' Compare Him to 'Croaking Frog' for His Singing; His Reply

Farhan Akhtar is the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2. During his appearance on the show, Farhan addressed criticism over his singing, constant requests for Don 3 and also took on some interesting challenges.

Arbaaz Khan read out some distasteful comments about his singing, including one troll comparing him to “thousand croaking frogs." Farhan laughed and said, “This is a part of my social service extension. I want people to stay and home and listen to me.” “I totally understand that my voice is not a conventional playback singer’s voice. There is a certain quality of work that is associated with playback singing. My skill level or tone is not in that vicinity. So I don’t sing for other people. I absolutely enjoy it, and I am not apologetic about it at all.”

During the episode, Farhan also responded to a comment calling him a ‘flop hero.’ The troll claimed that Farhan has had only one hit in his career- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and that the film worked only because it was about late athlete Milkha Singh. To which, the actor-producer replied, “Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon (I am just happy that you could see Milkha ji’s story through this flop actor)."

Farhan also said that he is always flooded with requests to make Don 3. “When I’m writing deepest condolences, someone says, ‘let that go, when are you making Don 3?’ They can’t even give respect that someone has passed away, at least leave that tweet alone.’ He said that he always gets abuses with the request for Don 3, which leaves him perplexed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here