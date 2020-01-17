Trolls Continue to Have a Field Day with Memes of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged to his model-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on New Year's day, leaving many surprised. The couple, who has since posted several photos on social platforms, was recently targeted by trolls.

Pandya had posted a series of photos on Instagram on New Year where he and his fiancée can be seen having a good time. The couple was on a boat which was decorated with pink and red balloons and had live music aboard.

In one of the pictures, the cricketer has shared a selfie in which Natasa can be seen flaunting her ring. He had captioned the post as, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged"

Soon after the couple shared pictures, trolls began making memes of them. In one such meme, Natasa's face was replaced with singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

You'd think that the trolling would end at some point. But even two weeks later, as the battle between India and Autralia waged on in the ODI series, meme makers continued to do their job on Twitter. Take a look at the memes that are going viral on social media:

Earlier, Natasa had also shared a video and series of photos on her Instagram account in which Pandya went down on one knee to propose to her. In another photo, the couple can be seen cutting a fancy cake in the shape of a ring box. On the cake the date January 1, 2020, is written.

