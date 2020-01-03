Take the pledge to vote

Trolls Have Field Day as Malaika Arora Shares Cosy Pic with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
Trolls Have Field Day as Malaika Arora Shares Cosy Pic with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response. Trolls, particularly, have become active, posting caustic comments as response to the photo.

"Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020", wrote Malaika, with the picture.

However, her sunny mood did not rub off on all netizens. One user commented: "@arjunkapoor you didn't learn a thing from vivek oberoi career right". Another unkind post read: "Divorce ki wajah". "It's son, star, light," went one cheeky comment. Still another user wrote: "Bacha with aunty".

However, there were some fans, too, who lauded the couple and wished them best in the comments section. A fan noted how Arjun and Malaika make a sweet couple, while another expressed that the lovebirds should tie the knot soon.

Recently, Arjun was photographed with ladylove Malaika while celebrating Christmas together, and their photos went viral on social media. The couple was spotted heading towards Malaika's mother's residence for the Christmas celebration. On the eve of Chrtistmas, Malaika and Arjun also attended a bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika posed as a couple at India's Most Wanted screening in Mumbai earlier this year and made their relationship official. Soon an interview came out and questions settled on when the two were getting married. Since then, both Arjun and Malaika have expressed love for each other in a hundred different ways on social media, but maintain that they are not getting hitched anytime soon.

