Trolls Target Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Fame Shubhangi Atre for Offering Pooja in Sandals

Being a celebrity is not always the easiest of tasks. And when it comes to social media, celebrities have to be very careful about what they are writing, speaking and performing. Who knows what gets blown out of proportion.

The latest to be targeted by the social media trolls is Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre Poorey. It just happened that Shubhangi was offering her prayers to Sun god on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, but what irked the social media users was that Angoori Bhabhi was wearing sandals while doing the puja. Social media users said that the TV diva should have removed shoes before offering prayers to God.

However, some supported the actor. A person said that people have somehow developed a habit of finding fault in everything. He was astonished at the fact that everyone in the comment box had concentrated only on the sandals.

Another came forward and commented that people consider abusing celebrities cool. He also said that people are themselves unaware and wish to spread knowledge. According to him, the actor has a clean heart which matters the most.

Shubhangi, it appears, has an interest in literature. She recently uploaded a photo of the two books from writers Nida Fazli and Rahat Indori. The view looks beautiful with an artificial vase and a lamp beside the books. The actor has made a heart emoji in the caption signifying her love for literature.

