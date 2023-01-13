Trolls Target Dipika Chikhlia Again, This Time For a Romantic Video With Husband

Actress Dipika Chikhlia was propelled to fame after portraying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Dipika’s flawless acting skills were admired by the audience, who got so used to seeing her in that character that they cannot face the thought of her adapting to the modern lifestyle. Owing to this strong pre-conceived notion, Dipika was trolled recently for sharing a video remembering the romantic moments spent with her husband Hemant Topiwala. She wrote in the caption, “It’s already a throwback …happy times 🙂 holiday times it was :)".

A social media user wrote that Dipika should properly cover herself considering her reputation as Sita in the serial Ramayan. This user commented further that the lady who doesn’t take precautions in covering herself has no respect in society. Many others also came up with their advice for Dipika to not spoil her image of Sita by wearing western clothes.

These so-called moral policy advisers were lambasted by Dipika’s followers, who made them understand that there is a difference between reel and real life. A fan said that these users should change their filthy mindset. Others wished Dipika and her husband the happiness of a lifetime.

This reel was shared on December 12 and has garnered more than 1,39,000 views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

This was not the first time the Sun Meri Laila actress was criticised for enjoying her personal space. Some time ago, she was seen dancing to the remixed version of the song O Meri Bahon Se Nikal Ke sung by Vishakha Mahore from her album Retro Cool Volume 3.

Social media users took severe offence to this kind of dance by Dipika and condemned her for spoiling the image of Sita. But as always, the fans of Mujhe Vachan Do actress came to her rescue and wrote that she is free to live her life without caring for the viewpoints of others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here