Trouble For Shweta Tiwari? Abhinav Kohli Seeks Cancellation Of Her Interim Bail

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is often regarded as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Like all celebrities, her personal life is almost always under the lens. Shweta has been in the headlines for her public spat with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. She was accused by Abhinav of leaving their son Reyaansh alone in a hotel and going to Cape Town to shoot for Season 11 of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had also claimed that she did not inform the court before leaving the country to fulfil her work commitments.

Now, Abhinav’s latest action may increase problems for Shweta. He has now moved the court and sought cancellation of Shweta’s interim bail. He has also sought custody of his child. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress will now have to file an official reply in the case in the next hearing that is scheduled on Wednesday.

Abhinav had claimed that Shweta’s lawyer did not reply to his legal notice and nobody showed up at the court for the hearing.

The spat came to light when the actress revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence. However, she endured it all for a long time for the sake of her children, before breaking all ties with Abhinav.

In May this year, Shweta had shared shocking CCTV footage of her ex-husband in which he could be seen snatching their son from her arms. She had also claimed that Abhinav physically abused her and Reyansh. Reacting to the allegations, Abhinav alleged that it was Shweta who wanted to forcefully take their son from his house.

