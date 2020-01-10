Trouble in Paradise for Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are one of the most adored couples in the television entertainment industry. They rose to fame when they won the third season of dance-reality show, Nach Baliye.

Sanjeeda and Ali got married in 2012 and have been showered with love by their fans ever since. However, recent reports claimed that all is not between the couple and the two are planning to part ways. They are also said to be living separately since mid-2019. Now, a new report states, that they also have a four-month-old daughter via surrogacy.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year.”

“The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the portal quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Aamir refuted all such rumours and said, “All is OK”.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in television drama Navrangi Re! Whereas, Sanjeeda made her Punjabi film debut with Amrinder Gill starrer Ashke.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.