Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Trouble in Paradise for Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

Recent reports claim that all is not well between Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh and the two are planning to part ways.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trouble in Paradise for Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali
Recent reports claim that all is not well between Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh and the two are planning to part ways.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are one of the most adored couples in the television entertainment industry. They rose to fame when they won the third season of dance-reality show, Nach Baliye.

Sanjeeda and Ali got married in 2012 and have been showered with love by their fans ever since. However, recent reports claimed that all is not between the couple and the two are planning to part ways. They are also said to be living separately since mid-2019. Now, a new report states, that they also have a four-month-old daughter via surrogacy.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year.”

“The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the portal quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Aamir refuted all such rumours and said, “All is OK”.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in television drama Navrangi Re! Whereas, Sanjeeda made her Punjabi film debut with Amrinder Gill starrer Ashke.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram