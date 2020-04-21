Trouble in Paradise for Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report

Looks like all is not well between celebrity couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. As per various media reports, Sanjeeda has moved out and is currently staying with her mother. If the grapevine is to be believed then it is likely that the couple will soon be legally parting ways.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, when Sanjeeda went to her mum’s place Aamir assumed that she will be back in a few days, but that did not happen.

The report added that it was Sanjeeda’s decision to call it quits. As of now, the couple hasn’t commented on the situation.

Previously it was reported that the duo has been keeping away and they have decided ‘to live and let live’. But on being asked Aamir had quashed all such claims. He had said, “All is ok”.

Sanjeeda is a popular face on television and has featured in daily soaps like Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage among others. She will be next seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The revenge drama also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh and Harshvardhan Rane.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in television drama Navrangi Re.

