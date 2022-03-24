Troubles For Meera Mitun as Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant in Derogatory Remark Case

Actor-model Meera Mitun, who often makes news for her controversial remarks, has gotten into trouble again. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by First Sessions Court, Chennai. The warrant was issued against her in the case related to LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam).

A complaint was filed against her by LTTE for her defamatory comments against the group. The case came up for hearing before First Sessions Court, and judge S. Alli issued a non-bailable warrant against her after she failed to show up at the hearing.

The court has also asked police to arrest and bring her to court by April 4. Sudhakar Ajaraki, the special public prosecutor, in this case, said that she will file public interest litigation for cancelling Meera’s bail. The case has been adjourned to May 21.

Meera and her accomplice Sam Abhishek were arrested by Chennai Central Crime Branch Police last year.

Advertisement

Meera has a history of creating controversies. The actress was arrested last year for her derogatory remarks against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste communities. In a video, Meera said that a director had stolen her picture and used it for the first look of his film.

The actor then used a derogatory term as an insult for the Scheduled Caste community. Meera had said that all Scheduled Caste people are criminals and that is why they face problems. She even went on to say that all Scheduled Caste people must be ousted from Tamil Industry. It was followed by Vanni Arasu, the leader of Dalit centric party, Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi filing a complaint against her. According to reports, cases were filed against her under sections 153, 153 A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and several sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meera had also threatened that she would take her life if police tried to do inappropriate behaviour with her. Meera had appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.