TRP Race: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Rules, But Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Slips Down

TRP report for Week 7 i.e from February 18 to February 23 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third and fourth spot of the TRP list is Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie respectively. Meanwhile, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fifth spot this week.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s love confession has surely impressed fans. For another week, the show is on the top of the TRP list. The show airs on Star Plus and features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna among other actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list this week. It has been maintaining this spot for weeks now. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

With each passing week, Yeh Hai Chahatein is gaining popularity. It debuted on the top five television shows list just a few weeks ago and now it is on third position. For the unversed, Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana in the lead.

Imlie

The show was on the fourth position of the TRP list even last week. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead. Recently, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Manasvi Vashist replaced Gashmeer Mahajani in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Even though Harshad Chopra and Pranali Ratho enjoy a massive fan following as Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show has dropped on the TRP list this week. While this Rajan Shahi show was on the second spot of the TRP list last week, this time it is on number five. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

