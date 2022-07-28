TRP Race: Anupamaa and KKK 12 Continue To Rule, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Gains Big

TRP report for week 29 has been released and just like any other week, this time too, Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by three shows on the second spot – Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The third spot of the TRP list is again donimated by three shows namely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Kumkum Bhagya. Imlie and Kundali Bhagya are on the fourth position at the TRP list this week. Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling number five.

Check the top five shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Looks like there is no show which can beat Anupamaa. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead. Recently, Paras Kalnawat, who used to play the role of Samar Shah, left the show. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has been getting a positive response from the audience. The show was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. While contestants are now back to India, if reports are to be believed, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia will be the top 5 contestants of the show this season.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show was on the third spot of the TRP list from the last couple of weeks. However, this time it is on number three. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

