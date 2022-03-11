TRP Race: Anupamaa Continues To Reign Top Spot Followed By Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's GHKKPY

TRP report for week 9 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is on the top spot. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yeh Hai Chahatein has replaced Imlie on the third position. Sumbul Touqeer starrer show is not on the fourth spot along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kumkum Bhagya continues to be on the fifth position.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Once again Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. The show enjoys a massive fan following and its characters have become household names for all. The one-hour special of Anupamaa also clocked a TRP of 1.5. Talking about the plot of the show, recently we saw how Kinjal’s pregnancy is creating hurdles in Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s love life. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

If Anupamaa has been ruling the top spot of the TRP list for almost a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been continuously maintaining its second position. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The third spot of the TRP list is ruled by a Star Plus show too. Yeh Hai Chahatein has replaced Imlie to be on the third position this week. It was on the fourth spot last week. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana in the lead.

Imlie

The show was on the third position of the TRP list last week. However, this time, it has dropped down to number four. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead. Recently, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Manasvi Vashist replaced Gashmeer Mahajani in the show. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Even though the plot of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding has been making headlines and ruling social media, the show saw no change in its TRP this week and continues to be on the fourth position. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus and stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show was a new entry to the TRP list last week. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya in the lead. Kumkum Bhagya is the only show on the TRP list that airs on Zee TV.

