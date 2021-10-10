TRP Race: Anupamaa Continues to Remain Number 1, Imlie Sees an Increase in Viewership

Imlie, which was losing its position to Yeh Hai Chahatein and Udaariyaan, has managed to take its third spot back in this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 25 and October 1. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 4.2 million views. It is the only Hindi television show to have crossed 4 million views mark, making it television’s number one show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got 3.2 million views in this week. Last week, the daily soap had taken the second position on the ratings chart with 3.4 million views. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been constant on first and second positions for weeks now.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh-starrer Imlie got 2.8 million views. The daily soap, which had slipped to fourth spot, has managed to grab the third spot in week 39. Imlie had first lost its position to Yeh Hai Chahatein and then to Udaariyaan.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan was not so popular among the Hindi television show viewers when it was launched in March this year. However, from last two weeks, the daily soap has become viewers favourite. Udaariyaan has secured 2.6 million views and is the fourth most-watched Hindi television show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 2.5 million views and grabbed the fifth position on the ratings chart in this week. The daily soap has actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles. There isn’t any change in its viewership from last week.

