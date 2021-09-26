TRP Race: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Among Top Hindi Shows on TV

Udaariyaan, produced by actors-turned-producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is slowly gaining popularity among the Hindi television viewers. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 11 and 17. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with highest ever 4.2 million views. The Rajan Shahi-led show’s popularity is rising with each passing day and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans entertained. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the second position with 3.4 million views. There isn’t much change in its viewership from last week. This Star Plus has actors Neil Bhatt as Virat, Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi and Ayesha Singh as Sai playing the lead roles.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein got 2.9 million views and replaced Imlie by taking the third spot on the ratings chart. While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, Yeh Hai Chahatein has Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur. Another Star Plus show.

Imlie

Imlie has slipped from third to fourth position with 2.7 million views. The daily soap was constant on the third spot for many past weeks. Imlie features actors Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. This is the fourth on Star Plus show on the list.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan, produced by actors-turned-producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has taken the fifth position. It has actors Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Choudhary in the lead roles. The daily soap entered the list of top five shows on television last week. Udaariyaan premiers on Colors.

